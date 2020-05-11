A food drive for the Salvation Army sponsored by the Rotary Club of Concord will be held Saturday, May 16, from 11 a.m. till 1 p.m. at Allen Tate Realtors Parking Lot, 1339 Concord Pkwy N, Concord. Drive through and volunteers will collect and deliver your donations.
Here are the food pantry needs: Dry beans, rice, pasta, canned meats, canned pastas, canned soups, pasta sauce, canned vegetables, canned beans (i.e. pinto, baked), Mac and cheese, instant potatoes.
The shelter needs include: (single serving or individually wrapped items such as: Crackers, Protein/Granola bars, snacks, bottled water, fruit juice, Gatorade.