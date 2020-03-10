KANNAPOLIS — The Rhythm & Run 5K is an annual fundraiser event for the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame Museum. It is set for Friday in downtown Kannapolis.
All proceeds from the Rhythm & Run 5K go to the NC Music Hall of Fame Museum.
The primary purpose of the Hall of Fame is to recognize, promote and commemorate the musical heritage of the state of North Carolina. Musicians, singers, songwriters, music executives and producers from all genres of music are honored in its Hall.
The race is part of the Run Kannapolis series sponsored by Atrium Health. More details are available at RhythmAndRunRace.org.
The Kids “Half Note” Fun Run begins at 6 p.m. It is a half-mile run and suggested for ages 12 and under. There will be finish-line prizes.
The Rhythm & Run 5K begins at 6:30 p.m.
Registration is $25 through Thursday. On race day, it will be $30.
There will be awards for overall 5K finishers and for age groups. Walkers and beginners are welcome. Jogging strollers are permitted.
A food truck and live music will be part of the post race festivities.
Sponsorship and vendor spaces are available. Call the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame Museum for more information at 704-934-2320.