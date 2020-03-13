The Rhythm & Run 5K scheduled for Friday, March 13, in downtown Kannapolis has been postponed.
Originally organizers had planned to move forward with the run and festival, but had canceled the band and told runners and participants to avoid hugs, handshakes and high fives.
The decision to postpose came after N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper recommended all events of 100 or more people to be cancelled or postponed.
The run benefits the N.C. Music Hall of Fame and is part of the Run Kannapolis Series. Organizers said it will be rescheduled for a later date.