CONCORD – Residents on Weddington Road have said for 20 years that someone was going to die on that road. Now that someone has, they want to know what will be done.
Last Friday, May 1, 55-year-old Timothy Reissing died at Atrium Health Cabarrus in Charlotte after his motorcycle collided with a trailer hitched to the back of a truck on Weddington Road. Reissing was coming over the sharp bend near Freedom Acres neighborhood and didn’t see the truck in the oncoming lane. Reissing hit the trailer before the truck driver could pull out of the way. Neither Reissing nor the truck driver were speeding.
Crashes are an all too common occurrence on this road, said resident Kathy Dean, but this is the first time someone has died.
Dean moved with her family to their home in 1995. The street seemed quiet, she said, but on the first day her daughter went down their driveway to wait for the school bus, a BFI waste truck went skidding across the neighbor’s yard.
After that, Dean didn’t allow her children to stand at the foot of the driveway in the morning.
That was just the beginning of numerous accidents that have happened in front of their house.
About 10 years ago, a car crashed into the side of Dean’s house early one foggy morning. Dean said the driver couldn’t see the curve in the road, and by the time it became visible, it was too late. No one was seriously injured in that crash.
There has been an array of accidents in the area. Dean’s mailbox has been replaced at least five times, she said, and the power line pole in front of her house has been hit at least twice.
Other neighbors have experienced similar issues.
Dean’s neighbor, Linda Woody, said her house has been hit three times. Woody and her husband had just returned from Florida when they saw the chunks of brick knocked out of their front steps. A driver had missed the curve and ran off the road – right into their porch. The driver had left the scene of the accident, so Woody filed a police report.
But when two other drivers took out the railing and shrubs around their front porch, they decided against filing a report and just dealt with the drivers directly. Woody said that just because they didn’t make a report, doesn’t mean they aren’t scared.
“Nobody has ever been allowed in our front yard except my husband and me – certainly not my grandchildren,” Woody said. “No one goes out there. We were so afraid that someone was going to get killed.”
Woody wasn’t the only one with that fear. Scott Cochran – who lives across the street from Woody and Dean – has reached out to the North Carolina Department of Transportation to ask for help.
“I have contacted the state and said, ‘Guys, somebody is going to be killed in this curve,’” Cochran said. “I really think that if somebody would take the time to smooth that curve out a little bit, I think that would just reduce the number of accidents.”
He has emailed the NCDOT over the years about the curve. And something was done, said Cochran, but it didn’t seem to help.
The NCDOT had a safety project on the road between Bennington and Lexington drives, said Communications Officer Jennifer Thompson. The department found that there was a drainage issue on the road. According to Thompson, many of the crashes occurred in wet conditions. Crews put in a ditch, cleaned out some drainage pipe and installed a new driveway pipe to divert water off the road.
In 2015, the department of transportation upgraded signs on the road that indicated that there was a curve. They also made them reflective to bring attention to drivers.
When Cochran saw the wreck last Friday, he said more needed to be done.
Cochran was outside cutting his grass when Reissing wrecked. While throwing away his grass clippings, he saw the crash. He ran right over to help and saw what he described as a gruesome scene. He stayed with Reissing until first responders came on scene.
After that, he sent another email to the NCDOT letting them know that his grim prediction had come true. Someone had died on the road.
The situation, he said, has gone far beyond mail boxes and power line poles.
Residents are afraid. Woody said she and her family are scared for their safety.
“We fear for our lives every day,” she said. “People may ask why we still live here with all of these wrecks. When we moved here in 1987, the road wasn’t busy. There was a real country atmosphere.”
She said she and her family have lived there for over 20 years. They aren’t moving. Besides, she said, moving wouldn’t stop the crashes.
And stopping the crashes is exactly what residents want.
Since the accident last Friday was fatal, the NCDOT will conduct an investigation, Thompson said.
Residents, Cochran said, are hopeful that this time something will be done.