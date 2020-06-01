CONCORD – The City of Concord opened up registration for members of the community to apply for a spot in the annual Concord 101 class.
Concord 101 is a free educational course for residents that want to learn more about the city’s government, operations and history.
The first class began in the fall of 2002 with about 16 community members in attendance. Since then the number of applicants to the program have more than doubled. To avoid waiting lists, the city began holding two classes during the fall of 2017 to increase enrolment from 30 to 60 participants.
This year’s group will be the nineteenth Concord 101 class.
Typically students meet at city hall for the first two weeks and become acquainted with city government, before touring some of the city’s service facilities. The class also hears from organizations that partner with the city.
While the class is informative, it also seeks to get residents interested in Concord said Public Affairs and Projects Manager Peter Franzese.
“By the end of it, we have a group of people that are very in tune with how we make our decisions as a city and who want to be involved in the community,” he said.
One of the class’s goals is getting members of the community to play an active role in their neighborhoods and local government.
But the course may look a little different this year said Franzese.
“We are going to keep our eye on the COIVD-19 situation and we may have to modify the course based off of how that goes,” he said.
While the class has held a cap at about 60 people for the course, that number may change in order to aid in social distancing. In addition, the class may have a few virtual aspects as well Franzese said. For example, instead of a class field trip to visit a city-run facility, students may experience a virtual tour.
City officials will determine how to run the class and whether any of these strategies will be implemented once the state’s COVID-19 situation for the fall is clearer.
Classes are still planned to meet every Tuesday starting August 18 and will complete with a graduation ceremony late in November. While class times usually start at 2 p.m. for the first group and 6:15 p.m. for the second, officials will later determine whether or not there will be two classes this year.
Students must attend at least 12 classes during the 14-week course and attend at least one city council meeting in order to graduate. Participants must be at least 18 years old.
Applications to register for the program are due July 24.