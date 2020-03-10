The price gouging law that protects people from scammers is now in effect in North Carolina, according to a news release from N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein’s office.
“With reports of coronavirus infections on the rise, North Carolina is under a state of emergency, and our price-gouging law is in effect,” said Attorney General Josh Stein via the release.
The announcement comes after Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency for North Carolina in response to the coronavirus. The release defines price gouging as charging too much during a time of crisis.
“It is illegal to charge excessive prices during a state of emergency. If you see businesses taking advantage of this crisis, let my office know and we will work to hold them accountable,” said Stein via the release.
Stein and the North Carolina Department of Justice will be reviewing price-gouging complaints from consumers closely.
Report potential price gouging by calling 1-877-5-NO-SCAM.