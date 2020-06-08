Above the crowd of people that filled the street in front of the Cabarrus County Courthouse Sunday, June 7, the band completed its sound checks as the Black Political Caucus of Cabarrus County gathered together at the top of the steps.
One of the founders of the caucus, Diamond Staton-Williams – who also serves as a Harrisburg town councilwoman – opened the prayer vigil.
“Today’s events are important for all of us. The tragic and senseless death of George Floyd has sparked a movement in our nation that we can no longer ignore,” she said.
In particular, Floyd’s death and the movement it created spoke to some of the reasons she, Aimy Steele and Maya Jones founded the caucus. The caucus, said Steele, was founded to bring more black voices into county government to champion issues specific to African-Americans.
The women began planning the caucus in 2019 before it began in January 2020, reaching out to the Black Political Caucus of Mecklenburg County for guidance and inspiration.
Staton-Willaims said that she began thinking about ways to get more black voices in government after her 2017 election.
“I saw that out of all of Cabarrus County at that time in 2017 I was elected, I was one of four black elected officials. And that just sparked an interest in me. I know that there is a larger African-American community here,” she said. “I wanted to make sure that we tried to do something to help put people in positions that really represent the African-American community.”
That goal to amplify voices translated into the message of the prayer vigil, Steele said.
“We needed to amplify the voices of those who have been traditionally disenfranchised and silenced for some many years. And we needed to do that right now,” Steele said.
As Staton-Williams opened the vigil, she called for action, not just from citizens, but from people in office.
“It is not enough to want equity. We have to dismantle the systems that have impeded progress,” she said.
Among the crowd of people with lit candles in hand, was Concord Mayor Bill C. Dusch, Harrisburg Mayor Steve Sciascia, Concord Police Chief Gary Gacek and Cabarrus County Sheriff Van Shaw.
Kannapolis Mayor Darrell Hinnant and Kannapolis Interim Police Chief Terry Spry were also in attendance.
As Staton-Williams finished, Steele stepped up to the podium and recounted how she spent memorial day. She said the day started with exchanged texts and phone calls from her family thanking her brother, brother-in-law, and father for their military service for the country. Then the media reported Floyd’s death.
His death, she said, was another instance of racial injustice that was felt all across the nation, even in Concord.
“As a black person in Concord and in North Carolina I have been advised since moving here in 1993 to not go to certain areas of town due to how I would be treated or how I was looked at,” she said.
She explained that she even felt safer in black communities.
“I am a mother, I am a wife. I love to ride horse. I love to take pictures. I love public speaking. I love my five children. I am allergic to shell fish and I am a vegetarian,” she said. “But none of that matters when my skin color is weaponized as a threat before I can share the above with anyone.”
And violence was a common occurrence for the black community, Jones said. During her speech, she recounted a conversation she had with her father as she and the caucus were planning the vigil.
“I said, 'Dad we are having a prayer vigil. Do we need to have another prayer vigil? Black people always have prayer vigils. We always get together and pray. Are things changing?'” she said.
She explained that she felt the need for practical change. But he said yes, they did.
“He told me that you need a time to be introspective and to connect with other humans. And I knew immediately that he was right because I had seen like you did on the media where people opened their doors during a pandemic, stepped outside with black faces, brown faces, tan faces, beige faces, and white faces and said black lives matter – said my black life matters.”
Jones then led the crowd in lighting their candles as the band sang “Raise a Hallelujah”.
After the group of reverends and pastors prayed over the crowd, Steele led everyone in a moment of silence. That moment lasted for 8 minutes and 46 seconds – the amount of time Floyd was on the ground with a Minneapolis police officer’s knee on his neck.
As the minutes stretched on in silence, some members in the crowd sat on the pavement and cried. When Steele called the halfway mark – 4 minutes and 23 seconds – voices in the crowd whispered.
After the moment of silence, Concord Councilwoman Ella Mae Small went to the podium and recounted the number of times Concord had experienced riots that stemmed from racial issues.
She said Concord had experienced riots four times. Its first occurred when schools were desegregated. Logan High School was closed in 1968 and the students were sent to white schools, she said. This sparked the first riots in the city. But the last riots that took place in Concord was in 1993 when Angelo Robinson, a black man, suffocated to death while in the custody of Concord police.
Small said she hoped the 1993 riots were the last that the city would ever see.
A way to accomplish that, she said, is to put black voices in government.
“There are two council members that are presently serving in Cabarrus County, one in Harrisburg and one in Concord and both of us are women. The county commission has no Afro-Americans. The school board has no Afro-Americans, along with various other positions,” she said. “We are looking forward to having more of our people serving in high positions in our government and also being elected to state and national offices.”
As the prayer vigil portion of the event ended, people gathered in the streets as police officers moved barricades to open up the road
Leading the march, Staton-Williams, Steele and Jones walked in front, raising their fists as the Concord chief of police and Cabarrus County sheriff walked beside the protesters, heading up the streets of downtown.