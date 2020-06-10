MIDLAND – The Midland Town Council approved a property rezoning to allow for a new development along Flowes Store Road during last night’s council meeting.
Plans for the almost 68 acre property were put forth during last month’s planning and zoning meeting along with the conceptual site plan. The town council approved for the property to be rezoned as single-family residential.
Shea Homes is currently set to develop the property into a subdivision with a maximum of 129 single-family homes. The conceptual site plan also shows that there will be 1.9 homes per acre of land set aside for the units.
Average lot size is just under 12000 feet squared, but the plan currently shows three lots that will be 8,400 feet squared.
There are currently plans for single and two-story homes. The two-story homes will range from 2,400 feet squared to about 3,600 feet squared. There is expected to be anywhere from 12 feet to 15 feet of space between the homes.
The development will have a main access point off of Flowes Store Road with a left turn lane onto the road. The new development will also connect to the Cedarvale subdivision.
Durign last month’s planning and zoning meeting, residents expressed concerns that when the development is finished that the amenity area that was in the original concept plans would not be built.
Those concerns were echoed in the town council meeting last night. The Mayor Pro-Tem Darren Hartsell asked about whether or not there would be an amenities area. A representative from McAdams stated that once the homes went up for sale, there would already be a decision as to exactly what would be placed in the amenities area. Buyers would be aware of what would be there.
“We have had some issues in the past with neighborhoods that have promised amenities – whether it be a pool or playground,” he said. “We have had developers that have been in business for over 50 years back out. But we do want to make sure that we listen to what you are saying and that we take it for what it is.”
The current concept plan shows that there are three possibilities for the amenities area-a playground area, hard court or a pool.
“Generally the way we look at it is that we have the largest investment out there,” Michael Shea, owner of Shea Homes said. “We generally put in a pool to take out any buyer remorse.”
The site plan that I associated with the rezoning is just an illustrative representation, Planning, Zoning & Subdivision Administrator Kassie Watts said. Later in the process, there will be more detailed plans.
“This plan is just illustrative. They will still have to go through the preliminary plat approval process,” she said, “So this is just a conceptual site plan associated with the rezoning of the property.”
During the meeting Hartsell, voiced a few concerns he had about the project, specifically relating to how it will affect surrounding property owners.
“My concern is the simple fact that there are people that have existing homes in there,” he asked. “I don’t want anything that will devalue other people’s property.”
He stated that these were questions he asks any developer that wants to build in the town.
A representative from McAdams stated that the development will not be made up of starter homes. Shea also said that the homes his company builds typically start around $300,000-$400,000.