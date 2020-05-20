CONCORD – Plans for the new middle school to be built off Cochran Road continued last night when the City of Concord Planning and Zoning Commission voted to change the land’s zoning from residential to office institutional.
The planning and zoning commission held its first virtual meeting last night, May 19. The major item on the agenda was to amend the zoning map for 3817 Cochran Road on the southwest corner of the Cochran Road and Roberta Road intersection. The site is planned to be the location of a new Cabarrus County middle school set to open in August 2022.
The land was originally zoned under Cabarrus County medium density residential. The county annex the location last month as office institutional so that plans to build the school could progress. After the vote last night, the zoning map was amended to state that it is City of Concord office institutional space.
While the city has not yet received any plans for the school, they chose to move forward with the re-zoning. The commission noted that there is no site plan currently attached and there are no specific use plans attached. The meeting just approved the rezoning.
The almost 44 acre property's purchase was negotiated last year by the Cabarrus County Board of Commissioners for a little over $2 million.
The school will be 188,000 square feet and will have the capacity of 1200 students, said Cabarrus County Director of Architecture, Planning and Construction Brian Cone. The school will be the eighth middle school in the district.
The school is also expected to help alleviate some over-crowding that was caused by redistricting, he said. The middle school will also feed directly into Jay M. Robinson High School.
There is no data yet on the traffic impact to the area. The Construction Department for Cabarrus County schools held a meeting with the NC Department of Transportation earlier this week to discuss possible traffic impacts, but no data has been submitted.