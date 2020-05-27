Weather Alert

...HEAVY RAINFALL EXPECTED ACROSS THE WESTERN PIEDMONT OF NORTH CAROLINA AND THE CHARLOTTE METRO AREA THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING... .THE REMNANTS OF TROPICAL STORM BERTHA WILL CONTINUE TO TRACK THROUGH THE CENTRAL CAROLINAS THROUGH THIS EVENING. MODERATE TO HEAVY RAIN WILL CONTINUE THROUGH THIS EVENING WITH RAPID STREAM AND CREEK RISES LIKELY, ESPECIALLY GIVEN THE RECENT HEAVY RAINFALL ACROSS THE REGION. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT THURSDAY... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF PIEDMONT NORTH CAROLINA AND UPSTATE SOUTH CAROLINA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN PIEDMONT NORTH CAROLINA, ALEXANDER, CABARRUS, CATAWBA, DAVIE, GASTON, IREDELL, LINCOLN, MECKLENBURG, ROWAN, AND UNION NC. IN UPSTATE SOUTH CAROLINA, YORK. * UNTIL 2 AM EDT THURSDAY * A ROUND OF MODERATE TO HEAVY RAINFALL WILL CONTINUE INTO THIS EVENING WITH RAINFALL TOTALS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES POSSIBLE. THIS RAINFALL WILL COMBINE WITH ALREADY NEARLY SATURATED SOILS TO CAUSE RAPID STREAM RISES AND A THREAT OF FLASH FLOODING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&