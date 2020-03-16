Pier 51 Seafood Restaurant is giving away free lunches to children who were getting free lunch at school while County-area educational facilities are closed due to concerns over COVID-19.
Owner Billy Tziorios and his wife Caroline are doing their best to give back to the community in this time of uncertainty.
“The way (I) was raised was that everybody helps each other out in times of need,” Billy said. “And we felt like — I have a step daughter, she’s 9 years old and she goes to school – and we hear stories all the time about how sometimes kids can’t afford to eat lunch, so this is just something we wanted to do to help.”
Governor Roy Cooper declared that all schools should be closed down as educational institutions from, at least, March 16 through March 30 on Saturday. Staff is still allowed to go into buildings during the time off but all schooling will be done online in some form for the time being.
During this time, the Tziorios family wanted to make sure they could help out in any way they could. So they decided children can come in and order anything off of the kids menu and receive it for free.
Pier 51 has been open since July 2015 and Tsiorios and his wife have been living in Concord for the last year. The way the area has accepted them was a big reason why the two of them wanted to give back in any way they could.
“Everyone has been so welcoming,” Caroline said. “They all know us by name, it’s a big family over at the restaurant.”
This promotion will be starting Tuesday and will run through at least March 30 for as long as schools are closed.
Billy said it could run longer though if the schools remain out on a longer-term basis. The CDC recommended Sunday that all gatherings of 50 or more people be postponed or cancelled for, at least, eight weeks.
“I just want the County to know that Pier 51 is here for them,” Caroline said. “We hear their thoughts and we are praying for everyone and we’re hoping that this isn’t going to be a long drawn out process of quarantine, but we’re hoping that everyone can get back to their daily lives as quickly as possible.”
Cabarrus County Schools and Kannapolis City Schools are also offering lunches to students while everything remains closed. You can find the locations here and here.
Local McDonald’s are also giving out free lunches, according to Mt. Pleasant Middle School. They will offer the choice of a free plain cheeseburger, plain hamburger or four-piece nugget and a small fry, Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m at these locations:
McDonald’s
1511 Hwy 29 N
Concord, NC 28025
McDonald’s
730 Cabarrus Ave W
Concord, NC 28027
McDonald’s
7810 Lyles Lane
Concord, NC 28027
McDonald’s
3405 US Hwy 601 S
Concord, NC 28025
McDonald's asks that parents use the drive-thru to order these meals and a child must be present.
Parents will need to let the cashier know they are a Cabarrus County student.