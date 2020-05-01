The Sixth District of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. conducted its 75th Annual Meeting virtually due to the stay-at-home orders.
Comprised of chapters from North and South Carolina, the Annual District Meeting provides a platform for Omega Brothers to not only discuss their future community initiatives, but it is also their opportunity to vote on new leadership, enjoy family friendly fellowship and coordinate new strategies.
Although the traditional black-tie Founders’ Banquet did not occur, the executive council was still able to honor exceptional Brothers and chapters for their service to humanity.
Concord’s Phi Chi Chapter was bestowed the honor of being named Social Action Small Graduate Chapter of the Year (2nd consecutive year) and Small Graduate Chapter of the Year (3rd consecutive year).
Chapter Basileus Bro. Travis W. Alexander (NW Cabarrus Alum), became Phi Chi’s first ever elected District Officer after winning the nomination for Chaplain.
Bro. Alexander, a Concord/Kannapolis native, will have the responsibilities of providing inspirational guidance and assisting chapters throughout the district in conducting their respective memorial services.