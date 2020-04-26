Here is a message from Pet of the Week Titus:
“Hey, new friends. My name is Titus. I am about 3 years old, and I am a snuggly, lovable goofball. I love toys and things to chew on, along with soft, fluffy beds to roll around on.
“I am hearing-impaired, but you will notice I make up for that by watching my person closely. I am eager to please and love praise.
“I am looking for a family who will love me forever. My perfect family would be one who stays home a good bit, as I do get nervous with lots of people around. I am not going to be a dog who enjoys going out in public.
“I love running in a fenced yard where I will be safe. I love my crate and I don’t have accidents in the house. I will keep you warm on chilly nights and keep you laughing with my funny personality.
“I need a family who will love me just as I am. I am looking for a confident, well-adjusted doggie sibling as I will follow their lead. I have made a ton of progress with the rescue, and I know I can keep learning to be an even better boy.”
If you are interested in adopting any of the pets in the program, visit the rescue’s website to fill out an online application. The rescue is also actively searching for foster homes to provide a caring environment for pets in need in the community. Find the foster home application on the website at https://halfwayhouseanimalrescue.rescuegroups.org.