Here is a message from Pet of the Week Ruby:
"Hi there! My name is Ruby or you can call me Rubs or Rue. I am an AKC quality beagle but was never registered, foster mom says that doesn't really matter anyway.
“I am very active and playful. My foster brother is a beagle mix and foster mom says I put him to shame. I LOVEEEE other dogs so much but I want them all to play so I wouldn't do best with ‘chill’ or not playful dogs.
“I love running around our fenced in backyard and playing fetch. I also have a sniffer like no other so I will find anything which sometimes gets me in trouble because everything doesn't belong to me.
“If you have any stuffed toys in your house that need to be destroyed I am your girl. I can shred one in 30 seconds flat and have stuffing everywhere like confetti.
“My life is a pawty ya know! Foster mom doesn't always like coming to this party especially when it includes a dog bed...oops!
“So far I've done well with the fuzzy blanket in my kennel. We are working on getting me to like ‘tough’ toys like antlers. I am learning to love my Kong during enrichment time. I am also working on learning to like my crate.
“Foster Mom said to tell you to trust her leaving me out is not an option if you like your things! I do pretty well in it but I like to express my feelings about her leaving for a few minutes. She says she has stood outside to listen to me (how rude!) and I do stop within a few minutes but if you have sensitive neighbors I'll be a ‘nuisance’, whatever that means. Anyway, if you want a super fun loving, silly beagle girl in your life please send a message about me! "
If you are interested in adopting any of the pets in our program, please visit our website to fill out an online application. We are also actively searching for foster homes to provide a caring environment for pets in need in our community. You can find the foster home application on our website, as well. https://halfwayhouseanimalrescue.rescuegroups.org