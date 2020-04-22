Here is a message from Pet of the Week Maze:
"Hello my name is Maze. I am a beautiful, sweet, loving and smart girl. I have lots of energy and I'm very playful. My mommy died back in March so I need a new loving home to call my own.
“I'm leash trained, ride well in a car, and I like toys. I'm playful, affectionate, intelligent, gentle, and goofy. I love other dogs, but do not do well with children of cats.
“Would you like to be my new home?"
If you are interested in adopting any of the pets in Halfway House Animal Rescue program, please visit its website to fill out an online application. Halfway House is also actively searching for foster homes to provide a caring environment for pets in need in our community. You can find the foster home application on our website, as well