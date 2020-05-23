Here is a message from Pet of the Week, Lady:
“Hello, Friends! My name is Lady, aka Sausage Beagle. I am slightly overweight for my small frame. A girl likes to eat; what can I say?
“Foster mom has had me on scheduled feeding and adds ‘fillers’ to my kibble to keep me full. I am not sure what a filler is, but the bananas and green beans are my favorite.
“I am a sun-loving couch potato who also loves casual walks around the block. I do like car rides, and I don’t mind if they take me to the vet because I get even more love there. I am a happy-go-lucky girl who is looking for somewhere to call home for my retirement years.
“Due to being hearing-impaired and a beagle with a strong sniffer, I require a fenced-in yard. I will wander off and get lost. It’s not intentional, but I can’t really hear you call me. This is why I was sent to crash at my foster mom’s house.
“I love belly rubs and playing fetch. I love being near wherever you are, even if that’s in the shower. Be careful not to trip over me getting out since I like to lie on the shower mat. Oh, and foster mom wanted me to tell you that I don’t mind other dogs in the home, but I don’t require a fur friend.
“Personally, I like the more laid-back pups. If they get in my face or try to play after I have said I don’t want to, then I sometimes will sass them and nip. Anyway, if you are looking for an easy-going gal, then I am your girl!”
If you are interested in adopting any of the pets in the program, visit the rescue’s website to fill out an online application. It is also actively searching for foster homes to provide a caring environment for pets in need in the community. You can find the foster home application on the website at https://halfwayhouseanimalrescue.rescuegroups.org.