Here is a message from Pet of the Week Bindi:
"Hello! My name is Bindi or as my foster mom calls me Bin Diesel. I am a young chihuahua that loves to spend my time inside cuddling with my foster people.
“Don’t let that discourage you from taking me outside though. I will run and play and act like a big doggy who rules the world. If I’m not sleeping, you can bet my cute butt that I’m outside.
“I do well in my crate but still have some accidents every now and then (oops!).
“My foster mommy says I’m good with other dogs but I can get on my foster brother and sister’s nerves sometimes. Although I don’t know ‘sit’ or ‘stay’ yet,I do know how to flip off of my foster brother and sister when I want to play with them.
“I’m looking for my fur-ever home and I hope that I can be part of your family!"
If you are interested in adopting any of the pets in our program, please visit our website to fill out an online application. We are also actively searching for foster homes to provide a caring environment for pets in need in our community. You can find the foster home application on our website, as well.