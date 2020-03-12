Pancake Day 2020

The 63rd Annual Pancake Day at the Boys and Girls Club of Cabarrus County is set for Thursday, March 19, has been moved to Aug. 20.

 From Cabarrus Boys & Girls Club

The Boys & Girls Club of Cabarrus County is postponing the 63rd Annual Pancake Day.

The annual fundraiser was scheduled for Thursday, March 19.

Officials say it will now be held Aug. 20.

It is being moved because of concerns over the cornonavirus.

