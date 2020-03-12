The Boys & Girls Club of Cabarrus County is postponing the 63rd Annual Pancake Day.
The annual fundraiser was scheduled for Thursday, March 19.
Officials say it will now be held Aug. 20.
It is being moved because of concerns over the cornonavirus.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Upgrade to full digital for only . If you need assistance, call us at or email .
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Upgrade to full digital for only . If you need assistance, call us at or email .
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Upgrade to full digital for only . If you need assistance, call us at or email .
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Upgrade to full digital for only . If you need assistance, call us at or email .
The Boys & Girls Club of Cabarrus County is postponing the 63rd Annual Pancake Day.
The annual fundraiser was scheduled for Thursday, March 19.
Officials say it will now be held Aug. 20.
It is being moved because of concerns over the cornonavirus.
SPECIAL THRU MARCH Home exterior cleaning. Singlewide MH start at $100. Single level & Doublewide homes start at $175. multi-level homes start at $225. Insured. 336-428-2053
SHELTON HANDYMAN SERVICES Home Repair, Lawn Care, Painting, Fencing, Decks - FREE ESTIMATES CALL 828-260-7621 or 828-460-3855
AN AFFORDABLE TREE SERVICE & LANDSCAPING Removals, Topping, Stump Grinding, Firewood, Landscaping, Dirt Work, Lawn Service, Fencing, Retaining Walls 20 Years in Business Licensed & Fully Insured Accepts MC & VISA CALL 828-448-2206