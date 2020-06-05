Three Rivers Land Trust received a $5,400 REI Co-op to help develop an access point on the Uwharrie River along NC Highway 49 near Asheboro.
This stretch of the river does not currently have any formal access nor does it have an area to park and launch boats. There are currently three formal access points along other areas of the river.
Together with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission, the trust has opened three kayak accesses on the Uwharrie River on Low Water Bridge Road, NC Highway 109 and Dennis Road.
The trust also aided the Town of Star in acquiring a 30-acre park. Montgomery County helped them acquire the area and get funding through grants for the project. In addition to outfitting the park with parking, a picnic area and a sign, the trust also put in a river access point.
The trust has also worked with REI for the past three years. REI Marketing Coordinator Joy Shuck works with the land trust during its annual 40 mile backpacking trip. On the fourth day of the hike, REI always hosts a bonfire and s'mores event for the hikers.
This co-op grant to develop the access point is the first grant that the trust has received from REI.
The Uwharrie River is the easternmost location for smallmouth bass and is a popular fishing location. But it is also a frequented spot for people to paddle or kayak, said Director of Conservation Crystral Cockman.
Having this fourth access point will encourage people to recreate and give them another safe place to enter the river.
“We have been working on the Uwharrie River as a blue way for a while,” Cockman said. “Trying to put in paddle access along the river and doing conservation work has been a concentration of ours for the past 20 years.”
The new formal access point will have a parking lot that can house about 10 vehicles. There will be a path down to the river where people can launch any type of boats. And people will be able to fish from the bank.
The property was acquired by the land trust during two projects that took place in 2018 and 2019.
The land trust received the Environmental Enhancement Grant from the NC Attorney General’s Office which provided the funds to purchase 18 acres of private forest. Then a private donation was given in order for the trust to purchase nine more acres of private land. Both previous owners of these locations wanted to sell the land and were aware of the trust's plans.
The trust then started planning the minimal disturbance parking lots and access points to keep the forest intact and to provide safe areas for people, Cockman said.
Since the pandemic has caused many businesses to delay or shut down operations, the access point off of NC Highway 49 does not have a completion date for construction and is not yet open to the public.