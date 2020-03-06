Johann Sebastian Bach, considered by many the greatest organ composer of all time, celebrates his 337th birthday this March. Organ at Davidson is proud to feature a concert in his honor for the fourteenth year in a row. This year’s concert is Monday, March 16 at 7:30 p.m. at Davidson College Presbyterian Church, 100 N. Main St., Davidson.
The program will feature larger and smaller works by Bach for organ, as well as three choral pieces with members of the choir from Chapel of the Cross.
Recitalist Joseph Causby is Director of Music and Organist of the Chapel of the Cross in Chapel Hill, NC. Prior to his appointment in Chapel Hill, Joseph spent 14 years in Texas, most recently at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, San Antonio, where he built one of the most active music programs in the country. He has worked with Duke University Chapel’s organ scholar initiative, private and public-school music education programs, and the University of North Carolina’s early music ensembles.
The Organ at Davidson series was founded after the church’s Wicks organ was rebuilt in 2006, to share its clear and rich sounds with the community. Listeners come from all over the region. The varied series has included instrumentalists, choral groups, silent films, and period costumes over the years, in addition to traditional organ concerts.
Organ at Davidson concerts are free, with donations received to continue the series. A meet-the-artist reception follows the program with birthday cake for Bach.