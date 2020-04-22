CONCORD — Peggy McDill thought she was going to have to celebrate her 76th birthday alone. With the City under “stay-at-home” orders and McDill in the demographic which has been hit so hard by the COVID-19 virus, she knew a big party at her home wasn’t doable.
But her family simply wasn’t going to let that happen.
So on April 15 they rounded up the gang and came over in force to McDill’s house in Concord. And while they weren’t able to gather around the table and stand around her as she blew out her candles, they were there to bring her a cake, sing her happy birthday and celebrate despite having to stay at least six feet away.
“I’m 76 years old so I’ve had many, many birthdays,” Peggy said. “But being under this lockdown and everything I thought, ‘Well, it’s going to be a bummer of a day,’ and it ended up to be one of the best birthdays I’ve ever had in my life.”
McDill moved to North Carolina from Oklahoma about 10 years ago to be closer to her son and his grandchildren.
She has lived alone for the last 25 years, but has always had her family with her whether that be for birthdays or just to spend time with.
That time has been cut down in recent weeks and got her down a bit, but her daughter-in-law had the idea to give her a little pick-me-up with this drive-by birthday.
“When my son told me it was my daughter-in-law I said, ‘My goodness, they’re supposed to hate their mother-in-law,’ and my son said, ‘Oh, it depends on what day she thinks about you,’” Peggy said with a laugh. “But it was great, just a shocking surprise.”
Her family greeted her with music, cake, flowers, plant and a sign across her garage saying “Happy B-Day!”
They actually were so enthusiastic, Peggy thought they may even be disturbing the neighbors. She laughed that off though and couldn’t say enough about how happy she was to get to spend time with them even if it was in a different way than years past.
“They’ve been keeping in touch with me and we have a crazy family, a big, crazy family where it’s not like, ‘That’s your grandchild, or that’s your grandmother,’ or whatever, we all just cheer each other,” she said. “And I had gotten, I think at last count, 30-something texts, many phone calls, and so that was good.
“But my son called and said, ‘We’re going to come over, what are you doing?’ And I said, ‘Absolutely nothing.’ So he said, ‘Well, I’ll call you when we’re on our way,’ and I didn’t suspect one thing, and I said, ‘OK.’
“So about two minutes later he called and said, ‘OK, we’re on our way,’ and I said, ‘I’ll go and wait on the porch for you,’ and he said, ‘Perfect,’ but I didn’t think anything of it, and all of a sudden, Lord have mercy, I heard horns honking, and people hollering out the window and my grandkids, there were four of them with them, and they pulled up in the front of the house and there were balloons and banners and singing and I was so embarrassed, I was just shocked.
“It was great.”
Peggy was sad she couldn’t go hug her family at that moment, she did after all move to North Carolina just to be closer to them.
And when that is added to the fact that she spent more than 30 years taking care of children in daycare, not being able to be close to her own grandchildren hasn’t been easy.
But moments like this make the time away a little more tolerable.
“It really made my day,” Peggy said. “It really put a bright spot in this thing we’re living through now.”