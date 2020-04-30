The Concord-Afton Village Sunset Rotary Club and the West Cabarrus YMCA is sponsoring a non-perishable food drive to benefit the food pantry at Cooperative Christian Ministry.
The One CAN Make A Difference is a drive through drop-off which will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 2.
The West Cabarrus YMCA is located at 5325 Langford Ave. NW, Concord, in Afton Village off George Liles Parkway.
Organizers said the first drive on April 4 netted a lot of food and helped but the need is still great with many having lost jobs or having hours cut. That’s in addition to a significant need that was already in the community prior to the issues with COVID-19.