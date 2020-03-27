Hamburgers on the way

Fieldhouse Bar-B-Que owner Conard Haywood and Universal Health activities director Velvet Draughn roll out a cart of hamburgers. Submitted photos

Two local businesses have teamed up to brighten the day of residents of Universal HealthCare in Concord.

The owner of Omega Environmental, a small business in Kannapolis, wanted to help by making a donation to Fieldhouse Bar-B-Que, another small business.

More food

Conrad Haywood, left, and J.P. Powell roll out another load of food headed to Universal Health Care.

Fieldhouse and Omega teamed up for a meal at Universal. With COVID-19 creating many restrictions, skilled nursing facilities like Universal are working diligently to keep residents active, happy and healthy.

With the support of the community, Universal HealthCare Concord is doing just that, officials said. UHC is fortunate to have tremendous support from the community.

Shirley Davis

Shirley Davis couldn't wait to dig into her burger. Submitted photo

Conard Haywood, owner of Field House Bar-B-Cue, provides a lot of donations/support to Universal HealthCare Concord. Wendy Strout, Universal administrator, said everyone is thankful to be in a community that cares about the elderly and is willing to be part of the light in their day.

Janie Black

Janie Black enjoys her burger, interrupted briefly for a quick photo. Submitted photo
Mmmm! Good

Janie Black takes a big bite. Submitted photo

“We are so thankful for the giving hearts in the community. Our residents deserve to feel value - this was a simple act of kindness that made a huge impact in our residents’ day,” Strout said.

Lunch is served

Fieldhouse Bar-B-Cue brought the food thanks to Omega Environmental of Kannapolis that made a donation to help the restaurant. Submitted photo

