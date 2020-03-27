Two local businesses have teamed up to brighten the day of residents of Universal HealthCare in Concord.
The owner of Omega Environmental, a small business in Kannapolis, wanted to help by making a donation to Fieldhouse Bar-B-Que, another small business.
Fieldhouse and Omega teamed up for a meal at Universal. With COVID-19 creating many restrictions, skilled nursing facilities like Universal are working diligently to keep residents active, happy and healthy.
With the support of the community, Universal HealthCare Concord is doing just that, officials said. UHC is fortunate to have tremendous support from the community.
Conard Haywood, owner of Field House Bar-B-Cue, provides a lot of donations/support to Universal HealthCare Concord. Wendy Strout, Universal administrator, said everyone is thankful to be in a community that cares about the elderly and is willing to be part of the light in their day.
“We are so thankful for the giving hearts in the community. Our residents deserve to feel value - this was a simple act of kindness that made a huge impact in our residents’ day,” Strout said.