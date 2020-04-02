About NorthEast Foundation

NorthEast Foundation was created in 1994 to support one of our community’s most valued assets, Atrium Health Cabarrus. Community leaders were invited to establish a Foundation Board of Directors whose mission was to secure additional financial support solely for Atrium Health Cabarrus. Through an organized program of fund development with families, friends, businesses and neighbors, this mission continues today. Gifts to NorthEast Foundation are considered gifts of love and support from the community, gifts that acknowledge the importance of preserving and enhancing the health status of our community.