CONCORD - The NorthEast Foundation, whose mission is to provide financial and community support for Atrium Health Cabarrus, continues to fund the changing needs of health care during these unprecedented times. The need is great and it is looking to the community for support.
The NorthEast Foundation has agreed to subsidize 100 percent of the cost of emergency childcare for teammates at Atrium Health Cabarrus who must work during this pandemic. Atrium Health Cabarrus and community partner Rowan-Cabarrus YMCA are working together to fulfill the childcare needs of our teammates during this time while many daycare centers and all schools are closed. With the Foundation’s support, teammates will be relieved of the financial burden and emotional stress of childcare to focus on the needs of their patients.
“We are humbled by the tremendous outpouring of support from our community to help our hospital, Atrium Health Cabarrus,” said NorthEast Foundation President Charlie Sastoque. “Many local community members, groups and organizations have come forth willing to step up to the frontlines and join us in this invisible war to save lives here in our own community.
“Scarce supplies are being replenished. Meals are being provided to our frontline teammates. Technology and special programs are being funded to support our teammates in times like these. The response has been overwhelming and a true testament to what makes our community so incredibly special and unique above all others. However, the needs that lie ahead are great and we still need you and our community to help!”
In addition, the NorthEast Foundation purchased a LUCAS 3 hands-free chest compression system for teammate use in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). The LUCAS 3 allows physicians and nurses to provide CPR to COVID-19 patients without directly exposing themselves to the virus. It delivers high-performance, continuous chest compressions with less strain, micromanagement and risk to teammates.
Fundraiser alternative
Earlier this month, the NorthEast Foundation made the difficult decision to cancel its gala, the largest annual fundraising event for the organization, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, it continues to raise funds for the hospital’s needs. The Foundation is holding a virtual auction now until April 4 to support the COVID-19 Response Fund for Atrium Health Cabarrus. The success of the Auction 4 Action will give the Foundation the ability to continue to fund these needed projects during and after the pandemic.
To place bids on silent auction items donated by the community, or to make a donation, register on your computer or smartphone at https://one.bidpal.net/a4a/.
For more information on the NorthEast Foundation visit www.GiveNorthEastFoundation.org.