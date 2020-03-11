HARRISBURG - The Harrisburg Town Council approved a new preliminary plat for the construction of townhomes off Morris Drive and Patricia Avenue during its meeting Monday March 9.
A preliminary plat is a scaled drawing of a proposed subdivision with a layout of streets, dimensions, lots and other elements for government approval.
Previously the council approved rezoning the property at a February 2019 meeting. This allowed Sweetwater Assets LLC, the original developer, to plan the construction of townhomes on site. Rocky River LLC later bought the property and made changes to the townhomes’ design. Planning and Economic Development Director Sushil Nepal presented the design changes to the council Monday. He recommended the council approve the plan because the changes were better for the community.
"Typically, when there is a variant in a rezoning site plan, staff look at what kind of severity it is, and what kind of changes we are talking about," said Nepal. "In this case, we saw the changes, but those changes were to the betterment of the community."
The original design contained 13 two-story townhomes without garages. The new design contains 15 units. Nine of them will have garages. Nepal stated that the garage additions will add an extra level to those nine homes, increasing them to three stories. Council Member Rodney Dellinger said that some residents were concerned about the height of the townhomes. He asked if the homes would be visible from NC Highway 49. Nepal said residents will not see the entirety of the buildings from the highway. But they may see the roofs.
Including garages in the design provided more parking spaces for the subdivision. Town Manager Haynes Brigman stated that the number of parking spaces in the plan increased from 26 to 34. Residents in the six homes without garages will have designated parking spaces.
The access points to the subdivision have also changed. Originally there were two one-way access points off Morris Drive. The new design shows a two-way access point on Morris Drive and one toward Bojangles’ off NC Highway 49. The entrance near Bojangles’ will be private and residents can enter through a gate using a pass. Nepal said the new traffic flow made room for more units.
"Now you have an access point off of Morris Drive and one toward Bojangles’ – eliminating that second connection on Morris Drive – which essentially offered the opportunity to add those two town homes," said Nepal. "This is a better situation that we are in – compared to what we had in the rezoning stage."
Brigman said that though there were some negative sides to the new plan, but they were outweighed by the improvements.
“Staff looked at it and saw that, yes, there were some quote – unquote negative impacts in terms of adding the two units and going from two stories to three stories. But those were offset by the positive impacts,” said Brigman. “This is a better product – a better site – than what was submitted.”