CHAPEL HILL– The North Carolina High School Athletic Association has extended the dead period for athletics, commissioner Que Tucker announced in a media conference call Tuesday.
Tucker refers to this current dead period as “Phase One”, meaning some sort of return to athletic activity will be known as “Phase Two.”
Tucker did not have a definite answer as to whether Phase Two would begin on June 15. According to Tucker, there is still a multitude of issues bringing uncertainty to NCHSAA’s ability to clear athletic activity to resume. They are working with government and health officials to ensure maximum safety for athletes, their families, and fans.
“(It is) our goal to do everything in our power to protect the health and safety of student-athletes, and our coaches and our communities.” Tucker added.
Tucker stated that NCHSAA would give schools a one-week notice before Phase Two begins, meaning schools could potentially know of a return to activity on June 8.
Tucker candidly made it clear how vital fall sports returning was to many of its member schools, in particular football.
“I don’t think there’s any question that football is very important in terms of the financial viability of most athletic programs. So, to not have any fans in the stands would be very tough.”
Tucker believes that NCHSAA would be able to help alleviate some of the potential financial burdens to the schools, but overall it would still cause great loss.
A scenario, as Tucker mentioned, in which sports are played with no fans is likely a much less viable option than for NCAA and professional sports. This is largely due to a much larger percent of profits for high school sports coming from ticket sales, whereas many college and professional sports could still earn revenue from TV contracts.
However, Tucker added that they have “not folded up the tent yet” on trying to play football this fall with fans in the stands.
So, what would Phase Two look like, should it begin June 15 or later?
According to Tucker, fall sports would be able to begin preliminary contactless workouts. This scenario involves both contact and noncontact sports, countering some speculated notions that only noncontact sports would initially be able to return.
This means that football, whenever Phase Two begins, would be able to start practicing, as long as teams only participate in contactless exercises and drills.
Another question posed was that of rearranging the typical sports schedule, shifting either contact fall sports or all fall sports to spring.
While Tucker did say they have the ability to do so, she added that would be a “last resort.”
“We do not think it is wise to even talk about moving sports seasons right now…it is just too early to talk about that.”
Tucker was later asked about the possibility of allowing schools from certain areas with less exposure to COVID-19 begin Phase Two before other schools.
Tucker did not rule out that possibility, but noted it is difficult to determine which areas are truly less at risk of exposure, factoring in whether athletes and/or their families are commuting to higher risk areas.
This would likely rule Cabarrus County out of an earlier return than other schools, with a decent number of residents travelling to Charlotte for jobs and other purposes.
Tucker also did not rule out an idea of shortened fall seasons. She added that they are working with the end of the season in mind.
However, she also stated they would like to avoid the shortening of winter seasons, even if fall seasons run later into the year.
While there are no definite answers in regard to the timeline for Phase Two and high school sports resuming, Tucker did plant the seeds for a somewhat clearer vision of the potential return.
The Independent Tribune will continue to provide updates as the reopening process continues.