CABARRUS COUNTY — Cabarrus County Schools Superintendent Chris Lowder announced at the Board of Education meeting Monday that the state has extended emergency leave through the end of the school year.
That means anyone who cannot come into work due to concerns over COVID-19 — meaning a person is in a high-risk category for the virus, such as those with pre-existing conditions or who are older — will receive emergency pay through June 15.
Originally, at the end of April, NCDPI extended emergency sick leave through May 31 and extended the maximum number of hours employees can now use to 328.
This also extends to other workers beyond those at risk, as well.
“It’s a really big deal,” Lowder said. “Especially for employees that, in essence, can’t report to work, so you think of a bus driver when the busses aren’t rolling, they can’t report to work.
“So they are covered by emergency leave through the end of the school year, so they’re all 10-month employees, that will take them through June 15 …great news for, really, everybody in the state, but certainly for our employees that everybody continues to be able to use emergency leave if they’re not able to report to work.”
Lowder also announced the schools have begun to bring custodians back to campuses.
Mainly the head custodians were on campus during the COVID-19 crisis, but now that devices are being gathered up at the end of the school year, they are bringing other custodians back, too.
Athletic facilities closed until Aug. 1There also was news on the athletics side.
With uncertainty surrounding what phase the state would be in during the summer and when schools would be reopened as educational buildings, the district has decided to keep all facilities closed through Aug. 1.
That means there will be no summer athletics programs. That also applies to the Parks and Rec Department and the county that use the facilities during those months.