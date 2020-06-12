MIDLAND – The NC Department of Transportation has suspended a Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Improvement project in Midland for the second time in less than a year.
The CMAQ project was revised and approved June 2017 by Midland. The town entered an agreement with the NCDOT to cover costs for the project: 80% from federal funds and 20% from local funds. The project ultimately was set to install a 5 foot sidewalk along the northern side of Bethel School Road beginning at Saddle Brook Drive and continue to the Rob Wallace Park entrance. The plans for the construction plans for the project – finalized in September 2019 – also included pedestrian signals.
As of November 2019, the NCDOT listed the total costs for the project at $123,876 and showed that $99,100 was covered by federal funding and $24,776 was covered by the town. However, Town Manager Doug Paris stated this week that the total costs that the town has incurred for the project are $36,000 at this point.
The town received a letter form the NCDOT Oct. 29, 2019 – just over a month after construction plans had been finalized – and stated that the construction phase for the project was suspended for at least 6 months.
The NCDOT cited the need to reduce expenditures as the reason for suspending the project. The NCDOT has stated that it began having financial difficulties in 2019 and those difficulties led to several projects in the state being suspended. The Midland project was in the final stages for bidding approval before its suspension.
Currently there are three other CMAQ projects suspended in Cabarrus County.
Last month, the town received another letter from the NCDOT suspending the project again, citing COVID-19 financial impacts. There was no timeframe given for when the project would be taken back up.
Project Engineer Timothy Kirk stated to the town manager that he didn’t know when the project would resume. Once revenues increased for the NCDOT, he said, suspensions would be lifted and projects would move forward but did not specify which projects.
All CMAQ projects run on a reimbursement system. The NCDOT provides the matching funds for the project and once it is completed, the Federal Highway Association reimburses the state.
“All municipal project funded by FHWA have either been suspended or will be suspended at the next phase of the project,” stated Jennifer Thompson, NCDOT Communications Officer. “Although the FHWA ultimately provides the funding, NCDOT must first cover those funded amounts before receiving federal reimbursement. The department is not able to cover those funds, since revenues have decreased due to COViD-19. This decrease has impacted projects across the state.”
The impact of COVID-19 in conjunction with the already present financial difficulties of the NCDOT caused state funds to deplete, said Thompson.
“However, due to the dramatic revenue impacts of COVID-19, NCDOT had to utilize federal stipends to replenish the already expended state funds instead of continuing to advance fund ongoing projects as typically occurs. NCDOT is working on revenue forecasts and is developing a plan to allow these funds to begin to be released again, however we don’t have that timeline established yet,” she stated.
When asked why the construction phase was suspended when construction plans had been approved by the town and the FHWA just a couple months prior, Thompson said that the NCDOT wasn’t aware it would need to suspend projects at the time.
“When we requested construction authorization from FHWA, we did not know the project would be suspended. We notified the town in October 2019 that the project would be suspended, as the department was working to implement measures to reduce expenditures on many projects under development statewide,” she stated.
The town has been working on the project since 2017. The town manager has asked that the NCDOT for a timeframe as to when the project will be resumed but wasn’t given any.
Thompson said that the department doesn’t know when the project will be removed from the suspension list.