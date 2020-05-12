RALEIGH — The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles this morning re-opened its headquarters in Raleigh, which closed May 7 after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. That employee worked in an area not open to the public.
The DMV worked closely with the Wake County Health Department, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, the N.C. Department of Administration and the NCDOT Safety and Risk Management Division to implement protocols to safeguard returning employees and the workspace.
Returning employees must enter through specific entrances and are subject to a daily check of their temperature before entering the building.
The NCDOT Facilities Office arranged for a deep cleaning by a certified contractor as directed by the county health department. It also put in place an increased schedule of cleaning protocols in heavy contact areas, specifically the breezeway, elevators and door handles, with those areas treated with disinfectant a minimum of four times daily.