RALEIGH — The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction (NCDPI) expanded its emergency sick leave policy Thursday which was passed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
March 27, the NCDPI expanded emergency sick leave to 168 hours which would allow workers to continue to get paid despite not being able to work in case they were at further risk due to the novel coronavirus.
This expansion was also meant to help those who could not work remotely or had a requirement to provide childcare or elder-care needs due to the shutdown of many facilities.
Emergency sick leave has now been expanded through May 31 and the maximum number of hours employees can now use is 328.
In addition to this development, the NCDPI also announced the cancellation of this year’s North Carolina Governor’s School which was scheduled to start in late June.
The five-and-a-half week event which offers a residential summer program for nearly 700 gifted and talented high school students across the state will be not be held for the first time in 58 years of the program.
“It is heartbreaking for us that we will not be able to hold Governor’s School this year,” Sherry Thomas, director of the NDCPI’s Exceptional Children Division, told the board. “We regret that we have to do this, but we feel like we have no other option.”
Six Cabarrus County students were selected for the program this year:
- Patricia Costes, English, Cox Mill High School.
- Nadia Hussein, Spanish, Northwest Cabarrus High School.
- Anna Hill Meares, natural science, Concord High School.
- Aliyah Royal, natural science, Cabarrus Early College of Technology High School.
- Aditya Senthil, math, Concord High School.
- Akhilesh Shivaramakrishnan, social science, Concord High School.
The Governor's School is the nation’s oldest statewide summer residential program for gifted high school students. The program, which is open to rising seniors only, with exceptions made for rising juniors in selected performing/visual arts areas, has been located on two campuses of up to 335 students each: Governor's School West at High Point University in High Point, and Governor's School East at Meredith College in Raleigh.
The program is administered by the Public Schools of North Carolina, the State Board of Education and the Department of Public Instruction through the Exceptional Children Division.
“Proceeding with this close-knit residential program would improperly jeopardize student and faculty/staff health and safety during this period of necessary social distancing,” the board said in a statement Thursday. “Also, in-depth considerations have revealed that other content delivery means, (such as online and videoconference), would sacrifice program integrity and equity, offering inconsistent or no additional benefit to most students.”