CONCORD — At long last, NASCAR will be returning to Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 24-27.
The first major American professional sport to return to live competition, NASCAR made its comeback this past weekend with an originally scheduled series of three races in four days at Darlington Raceway.
Attempting to make up for lost time due to a 10-week hiatus in response to COVID-19 concerns, NASCAR chose to run two Cup Series races during those four days, with the Real Heroes 400 on May 17 and the Toyota 500 on May 20.
In addition, NASCAR’s Xfinity Series was scheduled to race on May 19 but was delayed to May 21 due to weather.
Despite the hiatus, the Coca-Cola 600, Charlotte Motor Speedway’s most notorious race, managed to still be run on Memorial Day weekend, as always. The 600 will be run on Sunday, May 24.
However, what fans should expect to be different than normal, at least from a scheduling standpoint, is a similar schedule that was run in Darlington. This time, however, the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series will make its return on Tuesday, May 26.
The Xfinity Series will run on Monday, May 25, with the Cup Series once again set to run a second race on Wednesday, May 27.
However, scheduling is not the only aspect of these races fans should expect to be different than what they are accustomed to seeing.
In order to optimally subset COVID-19 risks, NASCAR and its teams have taken numerous precautions. Some are obvious to the casual viewer, such as drivers wearing PPE masks and fans being prohibited from attending the races. Some, however, are a little less obvious.
“I’m a Team President, and I wasn’t even at the races,” Joe Gibbs Racing President Dave Alpern quipped in an interview with the Independent Tribune. “I would have used up a (designated) roster spot of someone who actually touches the car.”
Teams are limited to bringing only who was absolutely essential to the assembly, driving, or maintaining of the cars. The same went for broadcasting crews, as Mike Joy and Jeff Gordon of FOX Sports will broadcast the races off-site.
According to Alpern, each employee is required to drive him or herself to the track; teams are no longer allowed to travel together. Also, each team was typically responsible for food for its team members, but NASCAR now controls all food distribution to ensure social distancing and safe food preparation. Drivers are completely isolated until the start of the race.
“I’ve joked that I think the safest place any of our people will be during a given week is either at Joe Gibbs Racing or the track,” Alpern added.
“You go to the grocery store or home improvement store, and you might be putting yourself at risk. But not at the racetrack and not at our shop, because we have taken so many precautions.”
It was a long time coming for NASCAR’s comeback. Alpern said that team leadership, NASCAR executives, and broadcasting crews were meeting regularly to discuss potential return plans.
Once the protocols were put into place by both NASCAR and the individual teams, it became a matter of scheduling races based on what states would allow the use of their tracks. South Carolina and North Carolina were the first to allow it, giving NASCAR the green light to schedule the Darlington and Charlotte races.
Alpern expects the protocols put in place at Darlington to remain mostly the same for Charlotte. One difference, however, will be determining the starting order.
For the Darlington races, the order was chosen by a random draw. For Charlotte, however, there will be a normal qualifying session for the Coca-Cola 600 done earlier in the day Sunday, with the order for Wednesday’s Cup race being determined by drivers’ finishing position for the 600. Positions for the Xfinity and Truck races will be chosen by random draw.
As for after the race, there is no Victory Lane celebration. The winning driver does a burnout as normal but in front of empty stands.
Despite all these changes, according to Alpern, not much is different for the drivers and pit crews during the race. Their goal is the same: go out and win.
In that regard, Alpern feels confident about how his team will fare.
“Over history, one thing we’ve demonstrated, for whatever reason, our team generally does well when there is a change,” Alpern stated.
“That was Joe (Gibbs’) mantra when he was (an NFL Head Coach). Whenever there was a major rule change or a strike, his teams always did well. That is a great leadership aspect of Joe.”
So far, JGR appears to be backing up Alpern’s notion. For the two Darlington Cup races, JGR’s four drivers earned seven of a possible eight top-10’s, including a win in Wednesday’s race by Denny Hamlin.
Running two races per week, as well as navigating through the extra precautions, is a daunting task for the Cup teams. Alpern believes JGR is up for the challenge.
The last scheduled two-in-one week Cup race series is currently scheduled for Pocono Raceway June 27-28. After that, Alpern expects NASCAR to return to a normal one Cup race per week schedule.
“All the teams have adapted beautifully. It was so important to get back to racing, all the teams gathered together and said, ‘if we have to race twice a week for two months, we’ll do it.’”
“Everyone has been willing to do whatever is necessary.”
You can watch the Coca-Cola 600 Sunday at 6 p.m. on FOX, as well as the Alsco 300 Monday at 7:30 p.m., the North Carolina Education Lottery 200 Tuesday at 8:00 p.m., and the Alsco Uniforms 500 Wednesday at 8:00 p.m., all on FOX Sports 1.