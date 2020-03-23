The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction voted unanimously Monday to apply for a federal waiver that would allow them to cancel federally mandated testing for the year.
The Trump administration announced Friday, schools could apply for the waiver to cancel testing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Several states had asked for this possibility leading up to the administration’s announcement Friday.
The waiver is for 2019-20 school year and all states are eligible to apply.
“This waiver is due to extraordinary circumstances created by the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting school closure(s),” the executive summary indicated.
This waiver was given due to the fact a national emergency has been declared by the United States.
“This action will protect the health and safety of students, safety and staff of our community,” the summary indicates.
All assessments must be administered under certain conditions which would not have been possible due to several states being under “shelter-in-place” orders while all of them are being encouraged to socially distance themselves from others.
Two assurances were given with the waiver as well.
The first is that any school that is already identified as a targeted for improvement school or comprehensive support and improvement school will maintain that designation going forward into the 2020-21 school year and will continue to receive support and intervention consistent with the state plan.
The second is that the state agency will provide the public with an opportunity to comment on the waiver. Typically, a waiver like this will not be voted on without public comment, but given the circumstances the U.S. Department of Education is allowing the waiver to proceed immediately.
Comment from the public will be accepted concurrently with the application for the waiver, but the comment period will not uphold the approval of the waiver. It is anticipated approval of the waiver will be approved by the U.S. D.O.E. within one business day. However, assurance must be provided that the N.C. D.P.I. will offer the chance for public comment.
Schools officially remain closed until March 30, but Gov. Roy Cooper said last week he anticipates the closures to last longer.
Cooper will provide a public update at 12 p.m. today. You can find the link to that press conference here.