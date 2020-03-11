Congratulations to Mount Pleasant Middle School’s FFA chapter on their successful participation in the 2020 North Carolina Future Farmers of America (FFA) Middle Grades Rally on March 6th.
The Biotechnology Quiz Bowl team achieved first place in the state with efforts from team members Corbin Hinckley, Jonah Drye, Wade Lubin, and Charlie Richards.
The Parliamentary Procedure team was composed of 10 members and placed second in the state. Team members included: Kealy Reynolds, Chloe Mullinax, Elijah Lambert, Rysten Schell, Mallory Seymour, Makenna Seymour, Brayden Eudy, Justin Dunn, Maggie Garrido, and Hampton Garrido.
Congratulations are also in order for Zach Howell who placed third in Prepared Public Speaking with his speech on Vermicomposting.
What is FFA?
FFA is a dynamic youth organization within agricultural education that changes lives and prepares students for premier leadership, personal growth, and career success.