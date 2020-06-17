MOUNT PLEASANT — Mount Pleasant Middle School’s FFA Officer Team was named the best middle school chapter in the state of North Carolina this week.
MPMS finished first beating out Murphy Middle School (Second) and Woodington Middle (Third) for the top spot.
All three schools will now move on to see where the finish nationally.
The National Chapter Award Program is designed to recognize FFA chapters that actively emphasize growing leaders, building communities and strengthening agriculture.
It recognizes FFA chapters actively implementing the mission and strategies of the organization, according to the organization’s website.
Chapters are rewarded for providing educational experiences for the entire membership.
In order to qualify for a state or national award, a chapter must complete at least 15 activities: one for each of the five quality standards in each of the three divisions. Additionally, the chapter must meet the minimum requirements as outlined in the National Quality Chapter Standards.
MPMS was recognized as a Gold level FFA Chapter.
Chapters receiving a gold rating by their state FFA associations are eligible to compete for National FFA 3-star, 2-star or 1-star ratings.
Each chapter that competes for these awards will receive a multi-year plaque and a spur designating their 3-star, 2-star or 1-star rating. They will receive additional spurs for each year they compete and receive a rating from the National FFA Organization.
Chapters receiving a national 3-star chapter rating will be eligible to compete for the National Premier Chapter Awards, Models of Excellence and Middle School Models of Excellence Awards.
Five middle school chapters will be selected as Middle School Model of Excellence chapters. The National FFA Middle School Model of Excellence chapters exhibit exemplary qualities in all categories of growing leaders, building communities and strengthening agriculture.
An overall national winner will be chosen out of the Middle School Model of Excellence chapters. Only 3-star middle school chapters are eligible for the Middle School Model of Excellence awards.