INDIANAPOLIS, IN – The National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) is pleased to announce that Mount Pleasant High School in Mount Pleasant, North Carolina, has earned Level 1 status in the NFHS School Honor Roll.
The newly instituted NFHS School Honor Roll is a national recognition program designed to promote professional development for high school coaches by completing specific online education courses through the NFHS Learning Center (www.NFHSLearn.com).
In earning Level 1 status, more than 90 percent of the coaches at Mount Pleasant High School have completed the core course “Fundamentals of Coaching” along with three of the Learning Center’s most significant courses – “Concussion in Sports,” “Sudden Cardiac Arrest” and “Protecting Students from Abuse.” Mount Pleasant High School is the first school in the Cabarrus County School System to earn Level 1 Honor Roll status.
“We want to congratulate the coaches and administration at Mount Pleasant High School for taking this significant step in prioritizing professional development,” said Dr. Karissa Niehoff, NFHS executive director. “These four courses will definitely help the coaches at Mount Pleasant High School to handle the daily challenges in high school sports and should serve as a challenge for other schools to follow their example.”
“On behalf of the administration and coaches at Mount Pleasant High School, we are honored to be recognized as a Level 1 Honor Roll School by the NFHS,” said Brad Hinson, CAA, director of athletics, Mount Pleasant (North Carolina) High School. “The coaches of MPHS are dedicated to becoming the best coaches they can be on the playing surface, with professional development and, most importantly, the development of the overall student-athlete.”
As a physical sign of completing Level 1 certification, Mount Pleasant High School will receive a large display banner for its school gymnasium to commemorate its accomplishments and dedication to professional development and education-based activity programs.
Schools can earn Level 2 status (and a Level 2 banner) on the NFHS School Honor Roll when more than 90 percent of their coaches – excluding volunteer coaches – complete courses that pertain specifically to sports they coach, along with “First Aid, Health and Safety,” “Heat Illness Prevention” and “Student Mental Health and Suicide Prevention.”
A Level 3 banner will be awarded for schools that reach 90-percent completion for the “Sportsmanship,” “Strength and Conditioning,” “Teaching and Modeling Behavior,” “Engaging Effectively with Parents” and “Bullying, Hazing, and Inappropriate Behaviors” courses.
“Earning the NFHS School Honor Roll banner is a symbol that the school and its coaches are committed to providing a great experience for young people, and it’s something that everyone can be proud of within their communities,” said Dan Schuster, NFHS Director of Educational Services.
For more information on the NFHS School Honor Roll and to apply for participation in the program, please visit https://nfhslearn.com/home/administrators.