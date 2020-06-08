MOUNT PLEASANT — Abby Isenhour was elected as the North Carolina Technology Student Associations’ (NCTSA) 2020-21 state reporter, the High School announced in a press release.
Isenhour, a freshman at Mount Please High School, was one of only seven students elected into office by the student members of Technology Student Association (TSA).
Technology Student Association (TSA) is a national organization of more than 250,000 middle and high school students engaged in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) through competitive events and leadership opportunities.
“Even though the election process was far from normal I wouldn’t trade this experience for anything,” she said in the release. “The process included virtual interviews, meetings, and even filming speeches for the members to view. With everything being online you definitely had to get creative and I learned so much from this process.”
Members selected officers based on their virtual presentations of their speech and an impromptu question. The officer candidates videos were showcased for 24 hours prior to voting. Voting was only open for 24 hours, and the results were announced to the officers candidates the next day.
“Abby has been a chapter member since it was organized in 2016,” Zachary Trivett, the TSA Advisor at Mount Pleasant Middle School, said. “Even though medical technology is what drew her to TSA, she has explored, competed, and received awards in other STEM areas such as Dragster, Flight, Mechanical Engineering, and Structural Engineering. She is an excellent student leader and I am very proud of her efforts and accomplishments over the past 4 years. I know that she will represent Mount Pleasant, Cabarrus County, and TSA well with this newly elected position.”
Throughout Isenhour’s year in office she will have the opportunity to help organize and lead a leadership rally, regional conferences, a state conference, and many more activities for members. As well as working with the other State officers to grow NCTSA.
Abby was a member of Mount Pleasant Middle School TSA for three years where she served as chapter Sergeant-at-Arms, Vice President, and President. In 2019 the chapter received the Small Chapter of the Year Award and the Chapter Excellence Award. During the current school year she has started a chapter at Mount Pleasant High School, and served as chapter President. She will be the first student from Mount Pleasant to serve as a state officer.
“To me TSA is a Career and Technical student organization that truly has a spot for everyone to grow and expand their skills outside of the conventional classroom,” Isenhour said. “Through these STEM based competitions students are able to become more confident in their communication skills as well as technical skills. This is why i’m so passionate about promoting and growing NCTSA.”