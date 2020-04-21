MOUNT PLEASANT — Parent Drive at Mount Pleasant Elementary School could soon be named after recently retired principal Corey Cochran.
The 2018-19 Cabarrus County Schools Principal of the Year retired in March, and the district received a request soon after looking to name Parent Drive outside of the school after him.
Initially, the Board of Education was looking to approve the request at Monday’s meeting, but the discussion was tabled for the May 4 work session after a couple of issues were brought up.
The BOE was not sure whether the renaming of Parent Drive would extend out to Pine Street which leads up to the school, and also, it was unclear if Cochran had been notified of the request and if he was OK with it which is required by Board policy when renaming school property.
Cochran was the principal at Mount Pleasant Elementary School for the last 18 years and was employed by CCS for the last 30.
It did not take long for the school’s PTO to come up with this potential honor after his March retirement.
“Mr. Cochran has been a staple on Parent Drive at Mount Pleasant Elementary School for the last 18 years,” a request read. “The children love to have him call rides for them because he makes it fun.
“Not only has he always been on Parent’s Drive but also in every aspect of these children’s school career.
“Mr. Cochran is retiring this year and we as parents want to always have something to remember him and his contributions to our children’s lives.”
In Cochran’s time at Mount Pleasant Elementary, in addition to being named the district’s principal of the year in 2018-19, the school experienced seven consecutive years of exceeding growth, the growth in 2020 is in the top 5 percent in the state, all teachers met or exceeded growth in the 2018-19 school year and the school has the highest teacher retention rates in the County.
Cochran also received some attention before his retirement in the Independent Tribune when he spent a day on the roof of the school after his students exceeded their goal of raising $15,000 as part of his “Invest in a Child” campaign.
The students helped raise around $20,000 this year and the year before they exceeded their goal as well.
He retired a little more than a month after celebrating the success in the drive.
“This is a great school, and we’ve had a lot of academic success,” Cochran said at the time. “So it’s not hard to leave on a high note here with all of the success we’ve had.”
After finding out a few logistical things, the Board of Education will likely vote on the potential approval of the renaming at its next meeting.
The item will be on the action agenda.