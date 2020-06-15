The Town of Mount Pleasant Board of Commissioners and Staff are announcing the cancellation of the Independence Celebration Fireworks that was scheduled to be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020. As you recall, the Town Board made the difficult decision to cancel the Independence parade, craft festival and entertainment this past April due to ongoing concerns with the health and safety of those attending.
While we know our community will be disappointed, the decision to cancel the Fireworks was made because of continued State restrictions on mass gatherings and to continue protecting the community as the COVID-19 case numbers continue to rise in Cabarrus County.
We are looking forward to our Fall Festival, which is Saturday, September 19, 10 am – 2 pm and our Christmas light decorating contest, Tree lighting, and annual Christmas Parade. We will have more details on these events in the near future.