MOUNT PLEASANT — The town of Mount Pleasant has canceled most of its 2020 Independence Day celebration activities due to COVID-19.
While the parade, vendor booths and live band have been canceled for the 2020 celebration, meant to take place June 27, the town will still hold a fireworks display at 9:30 p.m. that day.
The entertainment deposits for the event were soon due, and the town needed to make a decision, officials said. The town did consider going forward with the event, but decided against it since all the deposits would be forfeited if the event was canceled. Vendors, the town said, were also concerned about going through with the celebration given the circumstances.
Officials also took Gov. Roy Cooper’s reopening timeline into consideration. Based on the plan’s current timeline, the state is expected to enter Phase 3 at the end of June. While the number of people allowed at mass gatherings will increase in both Phases 2 and 3, the plan does not state how many people will be permitted.
The town decided to still hold the fireworks display, officials said, because they wanted to give residents something to celebrate together while maintaining social distance. Town staffers ask that residents view the fireworks from inside their vehicles, in their homes or in outdoor areas where people can remain separated at a safe distance.
Town officials also encourage residents to celebrate with their families inside their homes in memorable ways. And residents can look forward to the full Independence Day celebration in 2021.