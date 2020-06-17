BADIN – The Alcoa Power Generating Inc. has finalized a land donation of 1,085 acres with the State of North Carolina to expand Morrow Mountain State Park.
This donation will expand the park by more than 20%, and the park is now one of the ten largest state parks in North Carolina at 5,881 acres. The donated land expands the north and northwest side of the park along the Yadkin River.
The park has 15 miles of hiking trails and 16 miles of bridle trails from the summit of Morrow Mountain to Lake Tillery. There is a boathouse located at the lake, which offers canoes and rowboats for rent and bait for fishing.
The donation was part of a commitment that Alcoa made as part of a relicensing settlement agreement that was first negotiated in 2007. The agreement later became part of Alcoa’s 2016 Yadkin Project license issued by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. The donation was recently completed.
The donation also includes land containing the historic Hardaway site, which is one of the most significant archaeological sites in North America and designated a National Historic Landmark.
“Alcoa wanted to make sure that historical sites like the Hardaway site were protected. The company recognizes the historic nature of the Hardaway site and is proud to make this special location available to the State of North Carolina as part of the lands donated to Morrow Mountain State Park,” said Alcoa’s Transformation and Asset Planning and Management Director Robyn L. Gross.
Gross also stated that when artifacts were initially discovered in 1948 at the Hardaway site, Alcoa made it available to archaeologists at the University North Carolina. The university then received more than 1.5 million artifacts in 1998 and 2005.
Through this resettlement agreement, Alcoa has donated or sold about 40% of its land holdings in the region. The energy company made four land donations totaling 1,500 acres and sold 4,750 acres of land for conservation and recreation.
The land – which was located along the Yadkin River – was donated to the Uwharrie National Forest, Eagle Point Nature Preserve in Rowan County and the Badin Public Recreation Area in Stanly County.
Three Rivers Land Trust and the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission purchased about 2,463 acres of the sold land last year for conservation purposes.
This is not the first time that Alcoa has made land donations through relicensing agreements.
“When Alcoa relicensed the Tapoco hydroelectric project in Tennessee in 2005, the company transferred almost 6,000 acres to the National Park Service, U.S. Forest Service, and Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. In addition, Alcoa granted conservation easements to The Nature Conservancy on almost 10,000 acres of property connecting the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and the Cherokee National Forest,” Gross said.
Currently, the Three Rivers Land Trust is raising funds to purchase and conserve an additional 2,300 acres of Alcoa property along Tuckertown Reservoir.