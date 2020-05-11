CONCORD – As people continue to stay indoors, residents should pay special to anything cooking or burning while at home.
There were four fires that took place over the weekend from Friday, May 8, to Sunday, May 10, according to the Concord Fire Department. All four fires are still under investigation, but officials have stated that cooking and carelessnes were possible causes of at least two fires.
While fire calls from March and April have decreased from 2018-2020, said Fire Marshal Adam Ryerson, people still need to be cautious.
“I have been looking at the fire calls from January to April for the last three years, and our fire calls for the months of March and April are actually down from the previous years,” he stated. “However, we encourage everyone to be aware and alert at all times, especially when cooking.”
Cooking
A Concord press release for the residential fire on Warren Street NE Sunday, May 10, stated that the cause was cooking related.
According to the U.S. Fire Administration, cooking caused almost 51% of residential fires from 2009-2018.
Normally, residential fires occur at night when residents are home from work, officials stated. But now that many people are home for the majority of the day, these types of fires can happen at any hour.
Residential fires are usually caused by cooking or human error.
As more people are home, the potential for human error increases, officials said, which can lead to more fires.
Carelessness
The fire at Sleep Inn on Copperfield Boulevard NE was attributed to improperly discarded smoking material, according to a Concord fire press release. The fire, which began outside, extended past the flower beds and made its way inside of the inn’s walls.
As residents stay at home, many have spent more time outdoors as the weather became warmer. Since it is spring fire season, there is an increased pssoibility of a wildfire. Residents should pay special attention to any debris burning outdoors. Several conditions during this period can cause a fire to spread rapidly.
Almost 41% of outside fires from 2009-2018 were set unintentionally due to carelessness, according to the U.S. Fire Administration.
While wildfires are all too common during this period, people should also be wary of structure fires.
Recently Cabarrus County was under a burn ban from April 3 to 13 due to increased fire risk from dry conditions. But even though the ban is lifted, the North Carolina Forest Service asked residents to be cautious with any burning debris.
In light of people staying home, the fire marshal made a few suggestions to keep residents safe:
• Do not cook when drowsy or on medications that may drowsiness.
• Always stay in the immediate cooking area whether it be indoors or outdoors.
• Never throw water on a cooking fire. Instead try to put a lid on it.
• In the event of an oven fire, keep the door closed and cut the power off to the oven.
• Children should not cook without adult supervision.
• When using the stove, don’t wear loose or sagging clothing that may come in contact with burners.
The fire marshal also suggested that residents keep an ABC fire extinguisher in their kitchen areas and to practice exit drills at home with their families to prepare for a fire.