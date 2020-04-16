A fourth Cabarrus County person has died from COVID-19 as the total number of confirmed cases now tops 200 people, according to the Cabarrus Health Alliance (CHA).
In Rowan County, the death toll from the virus now stands at eight people, according to Rowan County Public Health.
There have been three Cabarrus deaths reported in the last week. Five total people have died in Cabarrus County. A Virginia man died in the hospital in Concord, but the case is counted by Virginia health officials. All of those who died were older and had other health issues.
CHA reported that 63 people known to have COVID-19 have recovered. Officials stress that others may have had the virus but not been tested or the results have come back.
The number of confirmed cases in the county is 202. The data was last updated at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, April 16.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg continues to be the hardest-hit area, now with 19 deaths and 1,084 confirmed cases.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHH) reported 131 deaths and 5,465 confirmed cases through Thursday morning. NCDHH said 452 people remain hospitalized.