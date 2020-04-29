ROWAN COUNTY — A 30-year-old Mooresville man has been charged with trying to perform sexual acts with a juvenile, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
On Monday, April 27, the sheriff’s office’s Criminal Investigative Unit began conducting an undercover online chat operation with the Iredell County resident, Nikalus Sinclair Siggers. Siggers had contacted the undercover officer, who was posing as a 15-year-old girl, through Facebook, RCSO said.
The sheriff’s office said Siggers sent sexually explicit images, videos, and arranged to pay the juvenile $200 for sexual acts. He agreed to meet the undercover officer posing as the juvenile at a location in Rowan County.
When the suspect arrived, a takedown was conducted at the meeting location and Siggers was taken into custody by Rowan County sheriff’s detectives. Marijuana and the money to pay the juvenile for the sex acts were found and seized, according to the news release.
Siggers was charged with solicitation of a child by computer, solicitation of a minor for prostitution, disseminating obscene material, and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Siggers was given a $50,000 secured bond and placed at the Rowan County Detention Center.