Emergency officials responded to 36 incidents due to the damage from the severe storms that moved through the area Monday morning in Kannapolis while the City of Concord was also left without power in some places
Several houses suffered serious damage including one on North Juniper Street.
The City of Kannapolis announced Monday, homes on East 10th Street, Wright Avenue, Venus Street, Red Birch Place, Kristen Lane, and S. Ridge Avenue were also damaged.
Kannapolis also saw citizens lose power due to the storm as winds in excess of 60 miles per hour battered the area.
Concord also reported 115 customers lost power due to the storm while Spectrum customers were affected by an outage for around eight hours into the early afternoon.
The storm causing the damage was a continuation of a squall line which affected the south from Sunday into Monday afternoon.
A low pressure system coming off of the Intermountain West on Friday combined with warm southerly winds throughout the day on Sunday which resulted in a line of storms which resulted in tornado watches and warnings all the way from Texas to North Carolina.
Two massive tornadoes spawned simultaneously in the Soso, Mississippi area with winds in excess of 200 miles per hour.
More than 30 people were killed in Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee, Louisiana, Georgia and North Carolina as the squall line wreaked havoc throughout the day and even into the early afternoon in the Carolinas.
Severe weather began impacting the Charlotte area around 4:30 a.m. and continued in Cabarrus County until a little after 8 a.m.
Tornado warnings were active across the area as debris fields could be seen near Mount Holly and in the Davidson County area.
One woman reportedly died in Davidson County when a tree fell onto her home from apparent tornado damage during the night.