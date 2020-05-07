MIDLAND – The Midland Town Hall will reopen Monday May 11, at 9 a.m. as the state enters its first phase of reopening.
Town staff will work in shifts so that the number of employees, officers, contractors and customers at any given time would not violate the mass gathering limit.
Town Manager Doug Paris and Town Clerk Nancy Boyden will be present at the hall Monday, Wednesday and Friday to conduct business. Residents can call 704-888-2232 ext. 10 on these days.
Planning Clerk Hilda Keeney, Town Planner Kassie Watts, and Town Engineer Richard McMillan will be present Tuesdays and Thursday to conduct business. Residents can call 704-888-2232 ext. 14 on these days.
Town functions and services will not be delayed or postponed during the rotating schedule.
The town manager asks that residents handle town business over the phone whenever possible. If residents need to go to the town hall, he asks that they stay behind the counter and keep a social distance of 6 feet between themselves and others.
If residents are showing any flu-like symptoms, he requests that they conduct town business only through phone or email.
The town council meeting scheduled for May 12 will be held via conference call.
The agenda for the council meeting can be found on the town’s website under the welcome section at www.midlandnc.us