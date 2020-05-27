MIDLAND – The Town of Midland’s proposed fiscal year 2021 budget showed that the town’s tax base more than doubled in growth.
The town’s budget shows a 21.17% in growth from the fiscal years 2020 to 2021. This growth, the budget proposal stated, is a result of new development in the town, voluntary annexations and the Cabarrus County property revaluation.
This budget follows a property revaluation for Cabarrus County, which occurs every four years.
The town has experienced a steady increase in growth for several years. From fiscal years 2018-2019, the town experienced a 7.4% growth rate.
The town’s growth is predicted to increase. The townhome subdivision that is under construction and the two voluntary annexations to be put forward, town staff stated, will result in a growth rate increase over the next fiscal year.
The growth also helped balance the losses the town predicted from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Due to the pandemic, town staff predicted a loss of $0.01 per $100 of assessed valuation in investment income. Staff also stated that return rates for investment income have decreased to near zero. In addition, the town projects a loss of $0.02 per $100 of assessed valuation of revenue in sales tax income due to decreased taxable sales related to the shutdown of non-essential businesses.
Had the property revaluation not taken place this year, the budget proposal stated, the town would have needed to raise property taxes, cut services, or pull from reserves to balance the budget.
The budget will leave the ad valorem property tax rate at $0.22 per $100 assessed valuation, which is the lowest municipal tax rate within Cabarrus County
The proposed ad valorem tax rate is expected to be collected at a rate of approximately 95%, which is projected to generate $1,118,927 in revenue. This makes the tax rate the town’s largest revenue source.
The Midland Volunteer Fire Department is allocated $0.10 per $100 of assessed valuation of the town’s tax rate. This leaves the town’s net property tax impact on town residents at $0.12 per $100 in assessed valuation.
Due to COVID-19, the town predicted a drop in the collection rate of property taxes. In prior years, the collection rate was budgeted at 97.5%.
Cabarrus County Tax Collector David Thrift, according to the budget proposal, suggested a collection rate ranging between 90-95% because of the pandemic. A review of historic collection rates from the recent recession showed that a 96% collection rate for the county could be expected. Based on the county’s projections, the town decided to project its collection rate at 95%, Town Manager Doug Paris stated in the proposal.
The town’s sales tax revenue is also projected to decrease because of the pandemic. Sales tax revenue for this fiscal year’s budget is projected to be $220,000. Without the pandemic, the town would have ended the prior year with around $300,000 in revenue and would have seen $320,000 for the 2021 fiscal year sales tax revenue due to the increased tax base.
This loss will result in a little more than 30% decrease in sales tax for the upcoming fiscal year.