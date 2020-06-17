MIDLAND – The Town of Midland is on its way to completing a project to attract retail by expanding its sewer availability for properties along NC Highway 24/27.
The project, sparked in 2018, stemmed from the town council’s desire to attract retail developers to the area. The process for investing in sewer began during an annual retreat where officials and staff announced the goal to put in sewer infrastructure and what it would take to begin. The project was planned to be funded through utility reserves and project based revenue.
After the project completed surveying, staff ran into their first problem. More work than expected was required to install the infrastructure due to sedimentary issues.
“One of the drawbacks here in Midland is the soil. Midland sits in the middle of the Carolina Slate Belt. Septic tanks are difficult to service. You really need sewer to have retail,” said Richard McMillan, the town’s project engineer.
The costs of the work to bore under the highway with the added difficulties increased the total estimated cost. The latest cost estimate was around $950,000-$970,000.
The project is currently in the planning stage. The City of Concord owns and operates the sewer system and the two municipalities have collaborated on the design plans. The town, McMillan said, is serving like a developer for the project. Once Concord approves the plans, they will be sent to the NCDOT for final approval. After construction is complete, Concord will take over maintaining the infrastructure.
“Once we build the sewer lines, the project will be inspected by Concord. When it is all said and done and it is accepted, it will be shifted to City of Concord,” McMillan said.
So far the town has received the state’s erosion and sediment control permit required for the project. Once the plans are approved, the town will develop easement maps before the project goes out to bid.
The property owners along the stretch of highway will also have access to the sewer, McMillan said. Since residents will be able to use the system, the town council voted for the town and residents along the strip of highway to split the costs.
Having the town put in the sewer, he said, benefits residents. Sewer access will increases property values. He said that most of the residents he has spoken with about the project view it as a plus.
“Not any one property owner can put in sewer line,” he said. “This is where the town stepped in.”
The project is expected to be sent out to bid in late summer of 2020. After bidding, staff anticipate construction to begin mid-fall after contracts are signed. After ground-break, McMillan estimated about 9 months before the project is complete.
From this time line, sewer will be available by the summer of 2021.