MIDLAND – Plans for a new subdivision in the Town of Midland progressed last night during the town’s planning and zoning meeting.
The main topic on the commission’s meeting agenda was to consider a zoning map amendment for the property at 10714 and 10640 Flowes Store Road. The commission approved to rezone the property from Cabarrus County countryside residential to Midland single family residential.
The property had been annexed April 14 to the town after a petition was made February 12. The property is also located near the Cedarvale Farm development.
The town’s land use plan does not address this particular area, said Midland Planning, Zoning and Subdivision Administrator Kassie Watts. It was left out of both the land use plans from 2004 and 2013. Watts attributed the error to an oversight. But since the surrounding area is currently in compliance with the plan as residential use, Watts concluded, the property would also comply with the plan if it were used for the same purpose.
Current plans for the almost 68 acre property were put forth during last night’s meeting along with a conceptual site plan.
Shea Homes is currently set to develop the property into a subdivision of a maximum of 129 single-family homes with an amenities area of just over an acre. The conceptual site plan also shows that there will be 1.9 homes per acre of land set aside for the units. The plan also shows that there are plans for single and two-story homes. The two-story homes will range from 2,400 feet squared to about 3,600 feet squared.
The development will have a main access point off of Flowes Store Road with a left turn lane onto the road. The new development will also connect to the Cedarvale subdivision.
One topic that was heavily discussed during the meeting was the amenities area. The current conceptual plan, said Owner of Shea Homes Mike Shea, shows that there will be an amenities area. But the company is not willing to commit to any particular amenity at this time, he said.
"Once we figure out our game plan, we will to put it on paper,’ he said.
Whether there will be a pool, playground, basketball court or other amenity, potential buyers will be made aware of exactly what the company plans to put in the designated area before homes are purchased, he said.
Some concerns were raised by members of the public due to another development in the area that had advertised amenities but did not deliver. That property had been bought several times during its planning process and the site plans were constantly updated. This, Kassie Watts said, was why the amenities ultimately were not built for that particular development.
Shea amenities are usually includes an area for amenities when a development has at least 100 homes, the owner said. And about 90% of the time the company puts in a pool, but further research into the area is needed before the company will commit, he said.