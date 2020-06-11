MIDLAND – The Midland Town Council adopted its fiscal year 2020-2021 budget with general and Powell Bill funds of about $2 million, during Tuesday’s monthly meeting.
From the Cabarrus County tax revaluations showing 21.17% growth in the town’s tax base, the town has seen an increase in new development and voluntary annexations. The town and the council have made growth a main goal for the town and expect it continue. It is again one of the main goals the council wants to achieve in the next fiscal year.
“Recruit new voluntary annexations and industrial, commercial, and retail development to the Midland area so Midland citizens have local jobs, local amenities, and so that the Midland tax base grows to enable improved services while keeping a low tax-rate,” the town council’s goal reads in the budget.
The proposed ad valorem tax rate for the budget is $0.22 per $100 of assessed valuation at a collection rate of approximately 95%. In previous years, the town would have seen a 97.5% collection rate. But due to the OCVID-19 pandemic, the collection rate was estimated lower. And that rate is expected to generate $1,118,927 for the general fund, making it the town’s largest revenue source.
The sales tax revenue was also projected to be lower due to the financial impacts of the pandemic. The sales tax revenue could have hit $320,000 in the next fiscal year, but it is currently set at $220,000.
The general fund revenues for the next fiscal year are only $16,346 more than the previous year due to COVID-19 financial impacts.
But while there will be losses for the upcoming fiscal year due to the pandemic, the town did not have to cut services, raise property taxes or pull from reserves. The tax revaluation is projected to create enough revenue to keep current service operations going and will keep the budget balanced.
The town is also keeping its investments in public safety. The budget still allots funds for four officers from the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Department to be dedicated to Midland. Both the town and the county will split the cost of the arrangement.