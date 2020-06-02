CONCORD – Concord Mayor Bill C. Dusch released a statement Tuesday, Jun 2, calling for peaceful action and shared understanding toward racial equity.
The mayor’s statement was in response to the death of George Floyd, 46, who was killed May 25 while a former Minneapolis police officer put a knee on Floyd’s neck for almost nine minutes even after Floyd said he couldn’t breathe and became unconscious. And the statement was also made in response to the protests that have spread throughout the nation calling for the end of structural racism
In his statement released today, the mayor echoed his support for the Floyd family and shared in Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey’s call for justice and accountability.
He also stated that he supported the rights of people to peacefully protest Floyd’s death and other victims of systemic racism and police violence. The mayor also emphasized his support for the Concord Police Department’s work with the Cabarrus County NAACP and Racial Equity Cabarrus to train officers in de-escalation strategies and impartial policing.
Dusch also pledged to continue fostering local racial equity efforts and to enact positive change. He encouraged members of the community to reach out to the R.E.C. to learn about structural racism and its affects.
“I believe this is both an opportunity and responsibility for the citizens of Concord, especially white members of our community,” his statement read. “This is not an issue for black Americans to bear, we all must work together.”
He also promised to continue work with community leaders by providing opportunities for dialogue, education and action to address systemic racism.
The mayor also signed a statement Saturday, May 30, along with over 70 other North Carolina mayors that showed their abhorrence of Floyd’s death stating that it was a horrific murder and condemned the act as unspeakable violence, cold inhumanity and racism.
“The photographic evidence of this act speaks for itself. Mr. Floyd was suffocated to death by a Minneapolis police officer while pleading for his life as three other officers knelt or stood by and did nothing to help him, even as he called out, ‘I can’t breathe,’” the joint statement read.
The joint statement also shared the mayors expectations for full trials for every officers involved in Floyd’s death.
The mayor’s full statement released today can be read below:
"There is no justification for the senseless murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week. My heart goes out to his family and I pray for justice and the healing of the Minneapolis community.
In Concord, we will continue to work hard to protect the rights of all citizens. I support the continued emphasis of Concord Police Department (CPD) in its tireless work to maintain trust and legitimacy within the community it serves. I am proud of the work that CPD has done in collaboration with the public, as well as local partners like Cabarrus County NAACP and Racial Equity Cabarrus to train staff in the areas of de-escalation and fair and impartial policing.
We will diligently continue efforts to partner with community leaders to move us forward in these difficult times by providing opportunities for dialogue, education, and action. I will advocate for the anti-racist strategies necessary to ensure equality and justice.
Peaceful demonstrations demanding equal protection under the law for black Americans and honoring the memory of George Floyd and other victims of racial inequality are an important first step. I pledge that I will, together with community members, continue to foster local racial equity efforts and catalyze positive change.
I believe that change begins with understanding. I urge each of you to join in these efforts to make a positive change for all. I believe this is both an opportunity and responsibility for the citizens of Concord, especially white members of our community. This is not an issue for black Americans to bear, we all must work together. Please visit racialequitycabarrus.org to learn how you can gain an understanding of the structural racism that exists in our nation and in our community.
Be safe and God Bless.”